Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $3,672,975.57 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $80.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.69. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after purchasing an additional 924,880 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,667,000 after buying an additional 181,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Incyte by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,122,000 after buying an additional 388,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Incyte by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Incyte by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,546,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

