IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,872.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,000 ($26.06) to GBX 1,900 ($24.76) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,135 ($27.82) to GBX 1,845 ($24.04) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. IMI has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $49.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.73%.

IMI Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.