Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $86.88 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,326 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,073 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.4% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $86,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $282.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

