IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 347.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. Mizuho began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

IDACORP stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.53. 1,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,521. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.07. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.26 and a twelve month high of $118.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $335.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

IDACORP Profile (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.