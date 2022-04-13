Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of IBST stock opened at GBX 170.58 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 149.63 ($1.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 241.60 ($3.15). The stock has a market cap of £698.76 million and a P/E ratio of 22.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 179.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 192.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 228 ($2.97) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 232 ($3.02) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 244.17 ($3.18).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

