Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HYFM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CEO William Douglas Toler bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $175,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,333,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 3,127.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 28,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 15,975 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $110.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

