Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Down 73.7% in March

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS HSQVY traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 115,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,334. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86.

Husqvarna AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HSQVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $959.97 million during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

