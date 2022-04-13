Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

BOSSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($70.65) to €59.00 ($64.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($72.83) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hugo Boss from €70.00 ($76.09) to €64.00 ($69.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of BOSSY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.45. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

