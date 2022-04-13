Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.43% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

HUBG stock opened at $61.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.67. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 45.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth approximately $938,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2,472.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 51,187 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after buying an additional 1,056,748 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

