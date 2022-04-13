Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

HUBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $61.85. 374,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,939. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Hub Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Hub Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

