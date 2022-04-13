Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $81.46. 5,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.64. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.03 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.51.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.