Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIXX shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.59. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 281.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 53,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 116,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

