HomeServe (LON:HSV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $815.90

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 815.90 ($10.63) and traded as high as GBX 882 ($11.49). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 860 ($11.21), with a volume of 609,595 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.42) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,265.70 ($16.49).

The stock has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 742.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 815.90.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

