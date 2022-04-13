HomeServe (LON:HSV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $815.90

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSVGet Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 815.90 ($10.63) and traded as high as GBX 882 ($11.49). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 860 ($11.21), with a volume of 609,595 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.42) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,265.70 ($16.49).

The stock has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 742.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 815.90.

HomeServe Company Profile (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

