Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.30

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 15145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 64.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

