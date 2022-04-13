Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,380 ($17.98) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HFG. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.68) to GBX 1,200 ($15.64) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,357.50 ($17.69).

LON:HFG opened at GBX 1,197.75 ($15.61) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39. Hilton Food Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 988 ($12.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,298 ($16.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,109.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,130.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) per share. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.14), for a total value of £504,000 ($656,763.10).

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

