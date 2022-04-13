Hiblocks (HIBS) Hits Market Cap of $22.91 Million

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Hiblocks has a market cap of $22.91 million and $101,788.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.29 or 0.07504782 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,030.67 or 1.00031516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00041264 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.