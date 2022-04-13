Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.25

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and traded as high as $6.63. Heritage Insurance shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 177,289 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Insurance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $171.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $166.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -8.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 572.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 60,887 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 31.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 341.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 98,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.