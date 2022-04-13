Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $53.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.20 million and the highest is $55.00 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $60.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $217.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.80 million to $225.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $241.63 million, with estimates ranging from $237.10 million to $244.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $57.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

HFWA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 210,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,250,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93,519 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 40,396 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Financial (Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.