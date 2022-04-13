Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE HLX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.91. 1,270,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $744.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 697,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,546 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 340,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

