HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €87.00 by UBS Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €87.00 ($94.57) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($60.87) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($73.91) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €70.83 ($76.99).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €50.92 ($55.35) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €61.27. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion and a PE ratio of 5.72. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €47.01 ($51.10) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($88.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

