Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00192078 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00039903 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00023481 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.82 or 0.00392820 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00051747 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.