Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target Raised to $8.25 at HC Wainwright

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.75 to $8.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

HL opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $34,590,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,459,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,198,000 after buying an additional 1,529,674 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Hecla Mining by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 785,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 36,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

