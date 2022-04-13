Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Position Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,319 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth $33,972,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 28,902 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HTA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.46%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

