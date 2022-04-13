Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.01 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.35. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $32.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

