Head-To-Head Survey: Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) vs. Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT)

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$48.66 million ($0.86) -0.27 Inhibikase Therapeutics $3.10 million 10.17 -$14.79 million ($0.86) -1.45

Inhibikase Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Allena Pharmaceuticals. Inhibikase Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Allena Pharmaceuticals and Inhibikase Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 3 0 0 2.00 Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,211.19%. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 860.00%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -241.30% -130.30% Inhibikase Therapeutics -476.81% -43.28% -39.58%

Summary

Inhibikase Therapeutics beats Allena Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects. It also develops IkT-01427, a product candidate that blocks the causative virus of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy from replicating in the body. The company has collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University; Louisiana State University School of Medicine, Shreveport; and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.