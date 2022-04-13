Head-To-Head Review: Reed’s (REED) and The Competition

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Reed’s to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Reed’s and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Reed’s
|$49.60 million
|-$16.40 million
|-1.71
|Reed’s Competitors
|$5.72 billion
|$412.51 million
|-99.11
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for Reed’s and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Reed’s
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Reed’s Competitors
|216
|760
|1020
|36
|2.43
Reed’s presently has a consensus price target of $1.05, suggesting a potential upside of 262.07%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 36.43%. Given Reed’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Reed’s is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Reed’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Reed’s
|-33.07%
|-187.58%
|-67.39%
|Reed’s Competitors
|3.91%
|0.12%
|2.03%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
30.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Reed’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Risk and Volatility
Reed’s has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ peers have a beta of 1.10, meaning that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Reed’s peers beat Reed’s on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About Reed’s (Get Rating)
Reed’s, Inc. engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
