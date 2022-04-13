Head-To-Head Comparison: HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) vs. Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) and Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HubSpot and Magic Software Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot 0 1 19 1 3.00 Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

HubSpot presently has a consensus price target of $734.43, indicating a potential upside of 65.45%. Given HubSpot’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe HubSpot is more favorable than Magic Software Enterprises.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HubSpot and Magic Software Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot $1.30 billion 16.13 -$77.84 million ($1.67) -265.81 Magic Software Enterprises $480.33 million 1.77 $29.33 million $0.51 34.00

Magic Software Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HubSpot. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magic Software Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of HubSpot shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

HubSpot has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HubSpot and Magic Software Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot -5.98% -7.63% -3.05% Magic Software Enterprises 5.27% 17.02% 9.72%

Summary

HubSpot beats Magic Software Enterprises on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional services to educate and train customers on how to leverage its CRM platform, as well as phone and/or email and chat-based support services. The company serves mid-market business-to-business companies. HubSpot, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, and supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers proprietary application platforms, such as Magic xpa for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder for building, deploying, and maintaining high-end and mainframe-grade business applications; Magic xpi for application integration; Magic xpc, a hybrid integration platform as a service; Magic SmartUX, a mobile development application platform; and FactoryEye for virtualization of production data. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast management. In addition, the company provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, and industrial sectors; and public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

