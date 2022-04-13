HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $76.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HCI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of HCI Group stock traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $65.62. The stock had a trading volume of 61,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,727. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $139.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $677.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.61.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.36. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $112.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that HCI Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Politis purchased 2,000 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $136,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

