HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $136.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 591,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

