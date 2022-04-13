Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Gap Up to $18.38

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.38, but opened at $19.00. Hawaiian shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 10,633 shares trading hands.

HA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $989.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.01.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.40%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,234,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 27.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,338,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,622,000 after buying an additional 1,139,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,659,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,858,000 after buying an additional 482,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 452,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 280,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

