Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTC. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth about $127,313,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in PTC by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after acquiring an additional 830,313 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in PTC by 16.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,214,000 after acquiring an additional 568,350 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,135,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 153.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 691,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,866,000 after purchasing an additional 419,359 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $100.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.84. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.33 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

