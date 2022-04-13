Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,627 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 382.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTXS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.03. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $144.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.73.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

