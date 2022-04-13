Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $98,093,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,031,000 after purchasing an additional 139,295 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in Abiomed by 19.9% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 724,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,821,000 after acquiring an additional 120,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,371,000 after purchasing an additional 115,689 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $299.64 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.80.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,526. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

