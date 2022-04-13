Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,336,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,968,000 after acquiring an additional 120,196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,203,000 after purchasing an additional 77,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,122,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,714,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Qorvo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.96.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $114.10 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.74 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

