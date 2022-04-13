Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,897 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

