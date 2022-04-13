Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on HOG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

