Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.67.

HPGLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €167.00 ($181.52) to €165.00 ($179.35) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($130.43) to €150.00 ($163.04) in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

HPGLY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $161.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 912. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.54. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $80.05 and a 12 month high of $198.64.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

