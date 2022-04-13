Hansa Trust Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:HAN)

Hansa Trust Plc (LON:HAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HAN stock opened at GBX 196.03 ($2.55) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £235.23 million and a PE ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 197.50. Hansa Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 184 ($2.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 248 ($3.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 15.40.

Get Hansa Trust alerts:

About Hansa Trust (Get Rating)

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.