Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives $182.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HVRRY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €201.00 ($218.48) to €179.00 ($194.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($201.09) to €188.00 ($204.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($228.26) to €205.00 ($222.83) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

HVRRY stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.82. 13,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.58. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $102.66.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

