Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,486 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,486 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.8% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,724,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,068,075. The company has a market capitalization of $212.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.20. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.