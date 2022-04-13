Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) EVP Lawrence J. Pope Sells 48,500 Shares

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $1,937,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,547,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $40.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

