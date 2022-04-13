Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($5.99) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.84) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Halfords Group stock opened at GBX 251.20 ($3.27) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £549.95 million and a P/E ratio of 8.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 268.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 304.98. Halfords Group has a 1 year low of GBX 212.40 ($2.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 441.80 ($5.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

