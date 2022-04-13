H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 305,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,937. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $5.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 175 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 105 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.