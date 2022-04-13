Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 645,700 shares, a growth of 283.9% from the March 15th total of 168,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVAL shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. 1,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,441. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $931.23 million for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

