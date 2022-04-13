Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Insider Jan Barta Acquires 128,490 Shares

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) insider Jan Barta purchased 128,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,616,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,344,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,368,950.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jan Barta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Jan Barta bought 119,454 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,371,161.90.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jan Barta acquired 181,185 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $3,616,452.60.

On Monday, April 4th, Jan Barta bought 57,209 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,138,459.10.

On Thursday, March 31st, Jan Barta purchased 82,126 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $1,580,925.50.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $584.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.29.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Groupon’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Groupon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 5.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,197 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 53,698 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Groupon by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Groupon by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after buying an additional 361,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Groupon during the third quarter valued at about $718,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

