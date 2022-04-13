Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Shares Down 3.3%

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 13,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 118,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.95 million and a P/E ratio of -8.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14.
Group Eleven Resources Company Profile (CVE:ZNG)
