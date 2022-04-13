Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Shares Up 5.9%

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $162.22 and last traded at $162.08. 1,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 199,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.98.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.60.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.10.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $805,420.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 33,316.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after purchasing an additional 243,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,128,000 after buying an additional 218,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $35,456,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,028,000 after buying an additional 91,947 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after buying an additional 88,167 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.