Gregory Poilasne Sells 71,104 Shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Stock

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 71,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $652,734.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,862,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nuvve stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $157.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 643.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvve Holding Corp. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Nuvve in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVVE. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvve by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 209,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nuvve by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 175,423 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvve during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,820,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve during the 4th quarter worth $1,130,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

