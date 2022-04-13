GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Shares Down 4.6%

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.13. 2,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 313,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.68.

GreenLight Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRNA)

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and a range of crops.

