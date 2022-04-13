Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$40.45.

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$36.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$37.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 14.96. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$34.19 and a 52-week high of C$41.50.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$18.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1355663 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total transaction of C$2,501,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,795,292.83.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

